Why I left my husband just a year after our marriage — Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede reveals

MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Popular Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede has opened up about the reasons behind her decision to divorce fellow actor Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole after just one year of marriage.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Honest Bunch' podcast, Jegede said she regretted choosing love over money when she married Fawole, who is eight years her senior.

The mother-of-one revealed that she was the primary breadwinner in the marriage, which put strain on their relationship.

"He [my ex-husband] is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crease, ‘he would say I’m disrespecting him," Jegede said.

She added: "But that wasn’t the main reason I left the marriage. Let me just say the fact, I was bringing more of the money. I’m taking care of my son like nobody exist around me. It’s not easy. I would have gone for money instead of love.”

Jegede, who confirmed her divorce from Fawole in 2019 after just one year of marriage, said being the sole financial provider for her family placed a huge burden on her.

The actress, who is taking full responsibility for raising her son since the split, said in hindsight she should have prioritized financial stability over romance when choosing a partner.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
