TGMAs is on the same level as Grammys, BET — Stonebwoy

General News Stonebwoy, reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Stonebwoy, reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Stonebwoy, the winner of Artiste of the Year at 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has said that TGMAs are on the same level as international awards like the Grammys in America and the BET Awards for black culture.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3's Berla Mundi on Friday, June 7, Stonebwoy expressed his appreciation for winning the top honor at this year's ceremony.

However, he noted that it wasn't an easy night as he had to take medication during the event.

The dancehall star further emphasized the importance and value he places on the Ghana Music Awards.

“I hold a great deal of respect for the Ghana Music Awards, and it is evident in the effort I put into it because that is the Ghana Music Awards," Stonebwoy stated.

"As much as we strive to transcend our national boundaries and reach the Grammys or the Latin Awards or the BETs, we must recognize that those awards are local to Americans,” he added.

Stonebwoy urged Ghanaian musicians to place the local award schemes in higher esteem, same as they do for international awards.

“Without the Ghana Music Awards, what would we have? I wouldn’t want to be left out. Even on days when I wasn’t performing, like last year, I attended and presented an award. I truly value it," he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

