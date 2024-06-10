ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Order from above’ banned Shatta Wale from performing at Reunion Rave Artiste Night — Organizers

Hot Issues Order from above banned Shatta Wale from performing at Reunion Rave Artiste Night — Organizers
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Shatta Wale was abruptly banned from performing at a student event organized by Wave Africa at the University of Ghana last weekend, leaving fans disappointed.

The 'Melissa' star was booked as the headline artist for the 'Reunion Rave Artiste Night' organized by Wave Africa in collaboration with TF Hostels.

However, during sound check on the day of the event, security from the university interrupted and said it was on "orders from above" that Shatta Wale could not perform.

In a statement dated June 10, Wave Africa expressed surprise and disappointment at the last-minute ban on Shatta Wale's performance.

The event organizers said they had received assurances from hall executives that issues raised earlier by the Dean of Students office had been resolved.

"Following the contract signing, the Wave Africa team proactively secured and signed a deal with Shatta Wale to perform on the night, and his promotional poster was subsequently released," the statement said in part.

"We, as event organizers, are surprised and disappointed by the turn of events and the last-minute ban on Shatta Wale's performance at TF Hostel, though the artiste night itself was not cancelled," the statement added.

The organizers have apologized to disappointed fans and referred the matter to their legal team as they seek further discussions with stakeholders over the last-minute ban.

6102024114626-wbreuigtto-img5986.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni ‘One day, one scandal’ wasn't promised but delivered by Akufo-Addo — Manasseh Az...

4 hours ago

Mahama Election 2024: NDC will protect your votes this time; it won't be business as us...

4 hours ago

Napo - Captain Smart - Bawumia Bawumia will announce Napo as running mate in Kumasi — Captain Smart

4 hours ago

Well offer translation services to support galamsey fight — Chinese Speakers Association of Ghana to Lands Ministry ‘We’ll offer translation services to support galamsey fight’ — Chinese Speakers ...

4 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama 2024 election is between Ghana and NPP administration; it’s an election for chan...

4 hours ago

'Don't eat or drink' —Captain Smart alleges poisoning at Bawumias running mate announcement this week 'Don't eat or drink' —Captain Smart alleges poisoning at Bawumia’s running mate ...

5 hours ago

Mahama My govt will reclaim all stolen wealth through corruption —Mahama

5 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Savings from my lean government will be used to better the lives of teachers – M...

5 hours ago

Justin Koduah Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP NPP has competent men to curb cedi depreciation — Justin Koduah

5 hours ago

June 10: Cedi sells at GHS15.21 to 1, GHS14.15 on BoG interbank June 10: Cedi sells at GHS15.21 to $1, GHS14.15 on BoG interbank

Just in....
body-container-line