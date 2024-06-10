‘Order from above’ banned Shatta Wale from performing at Reunion Rave Artiste Night — Organizers

Shatta Wale was abruptly banned from performing at a student event organized by Wave Africa at the University of Ghana last weekend, leaving fans disappointed.

The 'Melissa' star was booked as the headline artist for the 'Reunion Rave Artiste Night' organized by Wave Africa in collaboration with TF Hostels.

However, during sound check on the day of the event, security from the university interrupted and said it was on "orders from above" that Shatta Wale could not perform.

In a statement dated June 10, Wave Africa expressed surprise and disappointment at the last-minute ban on Shatta Wale's performance.

The event organizers said they had received assurances from hall executives that issues raised earlier by the Dean of Students office had been resolved.

"Following the contract signing, the Wave Africa team proactively secured and signed a deal with Shatta Wale to perform on the night, and his promotional poster was subsequently released," the statement said in part.

"We, as event organizers, are surprised and disappointed by the turn of events and the last-minute ban on Shatta Wale's performance at TF Hostel, though the artiste night itself was not cancelled," the statement added.

The organizers have apologized to disappointed fans and referred the matter to their legal team as they seek further discussions with stakeholders over the last-minute ban.