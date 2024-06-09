ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop Vigil

Industry News Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop Vigil
SUN, 09 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Yesterday, heavily pregnant Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson took a bold stand against the ongoing power outages in the country, leading a #DumsorMustStop vigil that saw hundreds of Ghanaians gathering for a peaceful protest.

The demonstrators assembled at the main gate of the University of Ghana and proceeded to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, where the organizers delivered a powerful statement.

Dressed in red and black and led by activists in red berets, the protesters marched through the streets of Accra, calling on the government to stabilize the unreliable power supply.

Chanting patriotic songs and carrying kerosene-powered lanterns to symbolize their struggle, the large crowd created a significant traffic gridlock in the evening.

Yvonne Nelson, who has been a vocal critic of the government's handling of the power crisis, explained her determination to lead the vigil despite her pregnancy. "The light is not stable even in my house," she said. "Two days ago, I was going for an interview and the light went off when I was dressing up. And I have a friend at Kasoa and her light is off five times a week, so if they want us to keep silent, then it is a sad day for Ghana."

Yvonne Nelson was particularly moved to action by a tragic incident at Tema General Hospital, where an alleged power outage reportedly led to the death of a baby. "I saw a video of Tema General Hospital’s blackout and I felt it could happen to me," she shared. "So I was triggered by the video and I went on social media and started tweeting about Dumsor. But this time, I am going off social media to get on the streets and organize a vigil."

The protest was not just supported by ordinary citizens but also by fellow celebrities. Comedian DKB and actor John Dumelo joined Nelson in the march, though she expressed disappointment that more stars did not participate. She called on the media to question these stars about their absence, contrasting it with the significant turnout during a previous protest she organized.

The #DumsorMustStop vigil highlights the ongoing frustration among Ghanaians over power outages that disrupt daily life and business operations.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop Vigil Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop Vigil

2 hours ago

Ghana Police refutes Asiedu Nketiah's claims Ghana Police refutes Asiedu Nketiah's claims

2 hours ago

I'll make Eastern Region Ghanas hub for scientific research and technological innovation — Alan Kyerematen I'll make Eastern Region Ghana’s hub for scientific research and technological i...

2 hours ago

Ill set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Mahama promises I’ll set up a paid television channel specifically for creative arts events – Ma...

2 hours ago

Yvonne Nelson leads DumsorMustStop protest against NPP govt Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop protest against NPP govt

2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to arrest stray cattle damaging planted trees Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to arrest stray cattle damaging planted tr...

2 hours ago

Kwahu South: 12 persons arrested for attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans Kwahu South: 12 persons arrested for attempting to smuggle bags of cocoa beans

2 hours ago

Naa Koryoo Police forward Naa Koryoo docket to Attorney-General for advice

2 hours ago

Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the symptoms and protect yourself Cholera can kill you within hours if left untreated: how to recognise the sympto...

Just in....
body-container-line