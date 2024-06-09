Pregnant Yvonne Nelson leads #DumsorMustStop Vigil

Yesterday, heavily pregnant Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson took a bold stand against the ongoing power outages in the country, leading a #DumsorMustStop vigil that saw hundreds of Ghanaians gathering for a peaceful protest.

The demonstrators assembled at the main gate of the University of Ghana and proceeded to the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, where the organizers delivered a powerful statement.

Dressed in red and black and led by activists in red berets, the protesters marched through the streets of Accra, calling on the government to stabilize the unreliable power supply.

Chanting patriotic songs and carrying kerosene-powered lanterns to symbolize their struggle, the large crowd created a significant traffic gridlock in the evening.

Yvonne Nelson, who has been a vocal critic of the government's handling of the power crisis, explained her determination to lead the vigil despite her pregnancy. "The light is not stable even in my house," she said. "Two days ago, I was going for an interview and the light went off when I was dressing up. And I have a friend at Kasoa and her light is off five times a week, so if they want us to keep silent, then it is a sad day for Ghana."

Yvonne Nelson was particularly moved to action by a tragic incident at Tema General Hospital, where an alleged power outage reportedly led to the death of a baby. "I saw a video of Tema General Hospital’s blackout and I felt it could happen to me," she shared. "So I was triggered by the video and I went on social media and started tweeting about Dumsor. But this time, I am going off social media to get on the streets and organize a vigil."

The protest was not just supported by ordinary citizens but also by fellow celebrities. Comedian DKB and actor John Dumelo joined Nelson in the march, though she expressed disappointment that more stars did not participate. She called on the media to question these stars about their absence, contrasting it with the significant turnout during a previous protest she organized.

The #DumsorMustStop vigil highlights the ongoing frustration among Ghanaians over power outages that disrupt daily life and business operations.