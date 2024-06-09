Prophet Eric Asamoah advises Stonebwoy to focus on His god-Given talent

The Founder and General Overseer of the Prophetic Evangelism Ministry, Prophet Eric Asamoah, has urged award-winning Afro-Dancehall star Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music industry as Stonebwoy, to concentrate on his God-given talent and ignore detractors.

Prophet Asamoah highlighted Stonebwoy's divine purpose, emphasizing that the artist was born to win souls through his music. He encouraged Stonebwoy to remain steadfast in his career and not be distracted by negative comments or criticisms.

"Stonebwoy was recently attacked by Shatta Wale for not showing up at the Abeka Sallah Fest, but he kept quiet and didn't respond. This shows how mature he is," noted Prophet Asamoah.

The incident at the Abeka Sallah Fest saw Shatta Wale publicly criticize Stonebwoy for his absence, sparking considerable media attention. Stonebwoy's decision to stay silent and not engage in a public feud demonstrated his focus and maturity, according to Asamoah.

"Stonebwoy will go far in the music industry as long as he remains true to his calling. It's essential for him to stay away from critics and focus on his music, which has the power to change lives," Prophet Asamoah added.

Stonebwoy, known for hits such as "Nominate," "Activate," and "Run Go," has built a reputation for his powerful lyrics and captivating performances. His music often addresses social issues and promotes positive messages, resonating with a wide audience.

Despite the occasional controversies and challenges in the highly competitive music industry, Stonebwoy has remained committed to his craft. His ability to stay focused and deliver quality music has earned him numerous awards and a loyal fan base.

Prophet Asamoah's advice comes at a time when the music industry is rife with competition and public spats. His encouragement for Stonebwoy to focus on his music and ignore naysayers is a reminder of the importance of staying true to one's passion and purpose.

In addition to his music career, Stonebwoy has been involved in various philanthropic activities. He founded the Livingstone Foundation, which aims to provide support and resources for the underprivileged. Through this foundation, Stonebwoy has demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the community and using his platform for good.

Prophet Asamoah's words are likely to resonate not only with Stonebwoy but also with other artists who face similar challenges. In an industry where public perception can often overshadow talent, staying focused on one's God-given gifts can be the key to lasting success.

As Stonebwoy continues to make strides in the music industry, his ability to remain undeterred by criticism and focused on his mission will undoubtedly propel him to greater heights. His journey serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with dedication, resilience, and a clear focus on one's goals, success is achievable.

In conclusion, Prophet Eric Asamoah's advice to Stonebwoy underscores the importance of focusing on one's talent and purpose. Stonebwoy's music has the power to inspire and uplift, and by staying true to his calling, he will continue to make a significant impact in the industry and beyond.