In an exclusive interview on TV3, Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy made a bold declaration: his triumph as the Artist of the Year at the TGMA was due, in large part, to the unwavering support and truthful insights provided by MC Portfolio.

Stonebwoy emphasized the importance of recognizing those who contribute to the success of artists behind the scenes, and he highlighted MC Portfolio as a pivotal figure in his journey.

Stonebwoy, known for his dynamic performances and hit songs, took a moment during the interview to extend heartfelt gratitude to MC Portfolio. "I won the Artist of the Year because everything MC Portfolio said was the truth," Stonebwoy stated. "The world needs to know the truth." His endorsement of MC Portfolio was not just a nod to a friend but a powerful statement about the integrity and influence of one of Ghana's premier event hosts.

MC Portfolio is a name synonymous with excellence in event hosting in Ghana. With an impressive resume that boasts over 1500 events, his experience and skill have set a high bar in the industry. From corporate events to entertainment shows, his versatility and charisma have made him a favorite among event organizers and audiences alike.

One of MC Portfolio's most significant contributions to the industry is his ability to elevate the role of the MC. Traditionally seen as a background figure, Portfolio has brought the art of event hosting into the spotlight. His energetic presence, quick wit, and ability to engage diverse audiences have made him a standout performer. This has not only increased the demand for skilled MCs but also made the profession more attractive to aspiring entertainers.

The partnership between Stonebwoy and MC Portfolio is a testament to the power of collaboration in the entertainment industry. Portfolio's honest feedback and strategic insights have been invaluable to Stonebwoy's career. By publicly acknowledging this, Stonebwoy is shining a light on the often-overlooked contributions of event hosts and other behind-the-scenes professionals.

Stonebwoy's endorsement of MC Portfolio is more than just a personal thank you; it is a call to the industry to recognize and celebrate the individuals who contribute to the success of artists. MC Portfolio's ability to transform the role of the MC and his dedication to his craft serve as an inspiration to others in the industry.

As Stonebwoy continues to soar in his career, his recognition of MC Portfolio underscores the importance of mentorship, support, and truth in the entertainment industry. This acknowledgment is likely to inspire other artists to appreciate and highlight the contributions of their teams, fostering a culture of gratitude and respect.

Stonebwoy's victory as the TGMA Artist of the Year is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the collaborative efforts that underpin success in the entertainment industry. MC Portfolio's role in this journey is a reminder of the vital contributions made by those who work behind the scenes. As the industry evolves, such recognitions will undoubtedly pave the way for more inclusive and appreciative dynamics among entertainers and their support networks.