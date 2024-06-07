ModernGhana logo
Magraheb praises Okyeame Kwame, others for outstanding TGMA25 performance

By Edem Mensah –Tsotorme || Contributor
Okyeame KwameOkyeame Kwame


Ghanaian Italy-based content creator Magraheb has commended multiple award-winning rapper, Okyeame Kwame and others for an outstanding performance at the just-ended 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to him, the Hiplife Party Session of the TGMA performance was a remarkable one.

The session had Okyeame Kwame, Reggae Rockstone, Mzbel, Akatakyie and T-blaze.

That session was to mark the 30 years of the inception of hiplife.

Okyeame Kwame brought some flavour to the whole session with his rap prowess and he took patrons on a journey through his award-winning song Woso.

Sensing a charged up atmosphere, Okyeame Kwame rounded up his performance with a flip-back which generated a lot of conversation.

Listing his Top five performance on the night, Magraheb said, Mr.Drew was 5th, Efya occupied 4th position, followed by gospel musician Nacee who placed 3rd, and the hiplife session which had Okyeame Kwame and others second.

At the end, he crowned Amakye Dede’s honorary performance as 1st.

Also, he commended Okyeame Kwame for his outfit on the Red Carpet.

Okyeame Kwame was clad in a white agbada with a touch of gold and some regalia to match, projecting Ghana’s chieftaincy institution.

