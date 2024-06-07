ModernGhana logo
Van Vicker celebrates daughter Ji-an's High School graduation from Blackstone Academy

Acclaimed African actor Van Vicker is celebrating a proud parental milestone as his second daughter, Ji-an Vanna Vicker, graduates from Blackstone Academy Charter School.

The joyous occasion was marked by a heartfelt Instagram post from the actor, who shared his pride and excitement for Ji-an's accomplishments.

"Congrats to @jianvanna_ high school is now behind you," Van Vicker wrote, accompanied by pictures of the graduation ceremony. "Next stage in your life is college and Roger Williams will be proud to have you. You have made me an exultant dad. Love you and more successes. You put in the work hence you deserve it. #highschool #graduation #college #prouddad #architecture #rogerwilliamsuniversity #life #success."

Ji-an is set to attend Roger Williams University, where she plans to study architecture. Her graduation from Blackstone Academy marks a significant step forward, and her father's message highlights the dedication and effort she has invested in her education.

Van Vicker, known for his roles in numerous Nollywood and Ghollywood films, has often shared glimpses of his family life with his fans. His recent post celebrating Ji-an's achievement has garnered widespread attention and congratulatory messages from followers and fans alike.

As Ji-an embarks on her college journey, the Vicker family looks forward to more successes and milestones. Roger Williams University is set to welcome a talented and determined new student, poised to make her mark in the field of architecture.

