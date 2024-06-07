ModernGhana logo
'I would've stayed if they were more peaceful' — Akwaboah reveals why he left 'baby mamas' for 'virgin' wife

General News Ghanaian singer Akwaboah and his new wife Theresa
FRI, 07 JUN 2024
Ghanaian singer Akwaboah and his new wife Theresa

Renowned Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr. has opened up about leaving his previous relationships to tie the knot with his current wife, who he says is a virgin.

In a yet-to-be aired interview with renowned TV host Delay, Akwaboah acknowledged having children with two separate women previously but leaving them to marry another woman.

"Growing up as a man, I wasn’t happy about having children with two separate women and leaving them to marry another. But situations happened and it’s something I cannot explain now," he told Delay.

When questioned on whether he would have stayed with his previous partners if the circumstances were different, Akwaboah noted that more peaceful conditions in the relationships could have altered the outcome.

"Perhaps, if those relationships had been more peaceful, I would have remained in them," he said.

The 'Posti Me' hitmaker denied deliberately going for a virgin after his past relationships, saying he did not even know his current wife was a virgin until after they decided to be together.

"They were not virgin when I met them. For my wife, I didn’t go for her because she was a virgin, I didn’t even know until I told her I wanted to be with her," Akwaboah told Delay.

