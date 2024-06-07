ModernGhana logo
UG show featuring Shatta Wale cancelled over lack of approval

FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The University of Ghana has cancelled a concert featuring dancehall singer Shatta Wale that was organised by James Topp Nelson Yankah Hall executives.

According to a statement signed by the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, the executives of James Topp Nelson Yankah Hall went ahead to plan a 'Reunion Rave or Artiste Night' featuring Shatta Wale without seeking approval.

This was contrary to the directives given when the student leaders were granted permission to hold a 'Two-Day Alumni Engagement' event on campus between June 18-19, 2024.

The statement noted "The Reunion Rave or the Artiste Night was not part of the program outline submitted by the JCR to the Office for approval, therefore the Reunion Rave or the Artiste Night has been cancelled with immediate effect."

It further warned that "Any breach of this directive would incur severe sanctions."

The now-cancelled show featuring the self-acclaimed dancehall king was slated to happen at the TF Forecourt of the University of Ghana campus.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

