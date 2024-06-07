ModernGhana logo
My 60-year-old dad was 'heavily' lashed 24 times for overloading his commercial car under Rawlings' regime — Oboy Siki

FRI, 07 JUN 2024

Renowned Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has recounted an agonising ordeal his father faced during the tenure of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

In a revelation, Oboy Siki shared that his father, Amana, who was both a teacher and a commercial driver, faced severe punishment for overloading his vehicle.

Despite owning 12 vehicles and having a good relationship with local police officers, Amana's practice of overloading his vehicle was strictly prohibited when Rawlings took office.

Oboy Siki explained that his father's refusal to comply with the new regulations led to his arrest and subsequent punishment of 24 lashes.

Oboy Siki shared this story in a video posted by Express GH TV on its YouTube channel stating, "My father, Amana, was both a teacher and a driver with 12 cars. He informed the friendly police officers about his vehicle's tendency to overload, which they initially ignored. However, Jerry Rawlings implemented a strict rule against overloading vehicles."

He further elaborated on the incident, stating, "My dad's car, which had a capacity for 33 passengers, would sometimes carry 70. His continuous overloading eventually resulted in his arrest.

“At the police station, the commander decided that the punishment for his violation was 12 lashes, plus an additional lash for each extra passenger.

“As a result, Amana, who was around 60 years old at the time, received 24 lashes. His popularity in the area made the incident particularly shocking.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Gideon Afful Amoako

