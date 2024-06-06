‘I've been on a wee smoking break for the past five months’ — Shatta Wale

Reggae-dancehall star Shatta Wale has revealed that he has been on a five month break from smoking marijuana.

The Ghanaian artist made the disclosure during a meeting with up-and-coming musicians in a hotel room in Navrongo in the Upper East region.

"Make your focus go the music more. Leave some things. Me, five months this, I not smoke weed if adey talk somebody, nobody go believe, it's just cigarette that I smoke," Shatta Wale told the aspiring artists.

He acknowledged that some may be skeptical of his claim given his past association with smoking weed.

However, Shatta Wale said he decided to quit marijuana in order to focus solely on his music and career.

“Sometimes you need to quit certain things and focus on yourself. Build yourself up when the time come again," the 'Ayoo' singer stated.

While revealing his five month weed break, Shatta Wale also warned the young musicians against abusing drugs like tramadol.

“But the tramol and those things, don’t take it because I have boys who took those things are condemned now," he cautioned.