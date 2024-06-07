ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TGMA awards: Not everybody qualifies to be screened on the red carpet; what we saw was chaotic — Fashion designer

Industry News TGMA awards: Not everybody qualifies to be screened on the red carpet; what we saw was chaotic —Fashion designer
FRI, 07 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Fashion Consultant and Creative Director Joey, known as the tailor’s Tailor, has opined that the red carpet at the 25th TGMA (Telecel Ghana Music Awards) was below the belt.

He said the fashion sense of partons was chaotic while revealing that not everybody qualifies to be on the red carpet.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day with host Cookie Tee on June 6, Joey shared his observations on the red carpet's fashion and organization, expressing disappointment at the lack of style compared to previous years.

"We are at a point where there is no general improvement on the looks and feel of our red carpet in the sense that I feel it was a bit chaotic in organization," Joey stated.

He emphasized the importance of selectivity, noting, "Not everybody qualifies to be screened on the red carpet. The looks and all of that, I guess, is another conversation we have to have with the organizers, trying to ensure the people who are going to be on the red carpet are well-fitted before they get there."

Joey further expressed his dissatisfaction with the overall beauty of the red carpet, rating it a four out of ten.

"Generally speaking, I wasn’t too excited about the looks that I saw," he explained.

To address these issues, Joey suggested that the TGMA organizers should consider collaborating with fashion brands in Ghana.

He recounted an example from Trevor Noah, who mentioned that before his appearance at the Met Gala, he was assigned a designer to discuss his outfit and ensure everything was in order ahead of the event.

Joey believes such a collaborative approach could enhance the red carpet experience at future TGMAs.

"Moving forward, there must be a collaborative effort from TGMA’s organizers and the celebrities who appear on the red carpet," he advised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Professor Smart Sarpong Professor Smart Sarpong: An Unwavering Sympathizer And Crony Of The NPP Governme...

44 minutes ago

Women encouraged to pursue political leadership, ignore societal criticisms Women encouraged to pursue political leadership, ignore societal criticisms

45 minutes ago

Hon. Mawunyo Agbe Ho Municipal Assembly Members reject gov't proposed ex-gratia, claim it's not ba...

46 minutes ago

Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chief passes declares Gefia as part of Avenor Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chief passes declares Gefia as...

55 minutes ago

You now have the power to reject NPP that has brought Ghana to its knees — Volta NDC welcomes newly registered voters You now have the power to reject NPP that has brought Ghana to its knees — Volta...

1 hour ago

Ga Mantse announces Otumfuos historic visit to Ga State Ga Mantse announces Otumfuo’s historic visit to Ga State

1 hour ago

Ato Forsons lawyers likely to appeal ruling on mistrial application – Amaliba Ato Forson’s lawyers likely to appeal ruling on mistrial application – Amaliba

1 hour ago

NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East NDC exposes alleged illegal voter transfer scheme in Tema East

1 hour ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, is leading talks on who his ANC party should ally with to form a government. By Phill Magakoe AFP South Africa's ANC eyes national unity government

3 hours ago

Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields Climate change: Ashanti Region farmers recording low yields

Just in....
body-container-line