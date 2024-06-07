Fashion Consultant and Creative Director Joey, known as the tailor’s Tailor, has opined that the red carpet at the 25th TGMA (Telecel Ghana Music Awards) was below the belt.

He said the fashion sense of partons was chaotic while revealing that not everybody qualifies to be on the red carpet.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day with host Cookie Tee on June 6, Joey shared his observations on the red carpet's fashion and organization, expressing disappointment at the lack of style compared to previous years.

"We are at a point where there is no general improvement on the looks and feel of our red carpet in the sense that I feel it was a bit chaotic in organization," Joey stated.

He emphasized the importance of selectivity, noting, "Not everybody qualifies to be screened on the red carpet. The looks and all of that, I guess, is another conversation we have to have with the organizers, trying to ensure the people who are going to be on the red carpet are well-fitted before they get there."

Joey further expressed his dissatisfaction with the overall beauty of the red carpet, rating it a four out of ten.

"Generally speaking, I wasn’t too excited about the looks that I saw," he explained.

To address these issues, Joey suggested that the TGMA organizers should consider collaborating with fashion brands in Ghana.

He recounted an example from Trevor Noah, who mentioned that before his appearance at the Met Gala, he was assigned a designer to discuss his outfit and ensure everything was in order ahead of the event.

Joey believes such a collaborative approach could enhance the red carpet experience at future TGMAs.

"Moving forward, there must be a collaborative effort from TGMA’s organizers and the celebrities who appear on the red carpet," he advised.