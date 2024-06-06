ModernGhana logo
I've never fallen in love; I would like to try that someday — Tems

Exclusive News Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Tems
Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Tems

Famed Nigerian singer Tems, known for her soulful voice and afrobeat sound, says she has yet to experience falling in love.

In a recent interview with Nigerian media platform Flow, the "Free Mind" singer shared her honest thoughts on relationships and love.

When asked if she had ever fallen in love, Tems responded "I haven’t been in love."

She further explain that for her, truly loving someone means choosing to be in their life even through disagreements.

“I would like to be in love, to experience something deep but really real not blind," Tems said.

The Grammy-winning artist emphasized that she does not believe love is blind as many say.

“I don’t believe that love is blind, I think if you really love someone you’re loving them with your eyes open," she stated.

According to Tems, the feelings many deem as blinded love are just infatuation but not true love.

“I feel like people get infatuated, and they call that falling in love. If you’re blind, that is not love,” she said.

Sharing her hopes for finding love, Tems said "Love is when you’ve seen the person, their yansh is open and you’re like ‘I still want it. I still want that.’ I want someone to see my goods and be like, ‘Yeah, give me some of that.’"

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
