Thu, 06 Jun 2024

Kanayo O. Kanayo reacts to murder of Ghanaian lady in Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian actor and lawyer, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, known popularly as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has voiced his concern over the alleged murder of Ghanaian lady Afibah Tandoh and her Nigerian friend Celine Chidinma Ndidum in Aba, the capital of Abia State, Nigeria.

Tandoh and Ndidum were reportedly in Aba to meet with a business partner in April. Their disappearance had raised alarm, and subsequent reports suggest they were murdered by the man they had gone to visit.

The alleged perpetrator, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, was shot and killed by the police while attempting to escape custody during his transport to Abuja.

In a heartfelt video posted on social media, Kanayo O. Kanayo expressed his grief over the incident and reflected on the dangers of forming friendships online. He lamented the willingness of young people to travel great distances to meet individuals they have connected with via social media.

"I come to you with a heavy heart because of bad news emanating from Aba," Kanayo said. "I ask myself, can you really advise these Gen Z, the current generation, on friendship?"

Kanayo highlighted the case of a young woman named Cynthia, who disappeared after traveling from Abuja to Lagos to meet her boyfriend. He drew parallels to the tragic fate of Tandoh and Ndidum, cautioning against the risks involved in such encounters.

“Now we have Celine and Afibah from Ghana, that’s not a good one. I don’t know what they call runs or hookup,” he stated, emphasizing that no economic hardship justifies the loss of life.

Generation Z, or Gen Z, refers to individuals born between 1995 and 2010. The ‘Z’ in the name signifies “zoomer,” reflecting their familiarity with the internet.

Kanayo, speaking as a concerned elder, urged young people to reconsider the value and safety of traveling to meet strangers. He stressed the importance of hard work and appreciated the efforts of young women engaged in small businesses to make a living.

“To those of you preying, the law will catch up with you,” he warned, underscoring the legal consequences awaiting those who exploit others.

