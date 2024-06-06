ModernGhana logo
My kids need their father — Funny Face to ex-wife

  Thu, 06 Jun 2024
THU, 06 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Comedian Funny Face has made an emotional plea to his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, urging her to allow him access to their children.

In a video posted on his Facebook, Funny Face emphasized his efforts to support the children financially and emotionally since his release from prison.

Addressing Vanessa directly, Funny Face stated, “I’ve seen people, your people, saying I should show evidence. I can show evidence. Since I came back from prison, I have been sending money. I know 1100 cedis is nothing to compare. But look at the bigger picture here.”

He revealed that he had recently acquired ten plots of land, of which Vanessa has a share, highlighting his continued commitment to the family.

“Vanessa, say to yourself; I have destroyed everything he owns. I’ve destroyed everything he loves, except his properties, his lands. Just recently I acquired ten plots of land. Do you know your percentage in it? Ask my lawyer. If he tells you the percentage you earn from Funnyland alone, you will be shocked. I don’t owe you anything, but I feel that once I have children with you, I need to give you something,” Funny Face explained.

He referenced a previous interview where Vanessa expressed her desire for him to be involved in their children’s lives and claimed she was being influenced by others to deny him access. “You are listening to people. They are motivating you negatively. And you are killing me slowly, emotionally,” he said.

Funny Face also shared how a recent accident involving children had given him a new perspective on life and underscored the importance of self-reflection and family. “I had an accident involving kids. To God be the glory, no child died. I had to go to Cape Coast to see their children. In all this, I have seen life from a different angle. I have seen life from a different perspective. I had to dig deep within myself and search my soul. I know that most of the fault is mine. And I'm trying to correct them,” he added.

Concluding his plea, Funny Face called for peace and cooperation for the sake of their children’s well-being. “Vanessa, the earlier you come to the realization that you’re not being fair to me, the better. I want to be good friends. So we can take care of our children. That’s the most important thing. The children matter. I want peace. I don’t want war,” he stated.

