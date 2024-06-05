ModernGhana logo
The police in abroad are respectful unlike in Ghana; discipline your officers — Don Little urges IGP over disrespect

Ghanaian actor Don Little has publicly appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Addo Dampare, to enforce more disciplined conduct among police officers in Ghana.

His appeal comes in the wake of a personal experience with a police officer, which he found disrespectful.

Recounting his encounter, Don Little shared that a police officer questioned his ability to drive because of his small stature, a comment that left him feeling belittled and insulted.

“I encountered a police officer who remarked that if not for the ineffectiveness of the laws, I wouldn’t be driving. Am I a monkey or a hunchback? We are all human and should respect one another.

“We cooperate with you, so when you stop someone, please speak to them politely," Don Little recounted in a video posted by One Ghana TV on its YouTube channel.

He urged IGP Dampare to instil a sense of professionalism and discipline in the police force, emphasizing the need to curb the issue of bribery, which he described as rampant among officers.

Don Little also compared the behavior of police officers in Ghana to those abroad, highlighting the respect and professionalism exhibited by officers in other countries.

“Abroad, policemen are very respectful, but here in Ghana, their attitude is quite terrible and needs improvement. Some officers act as if they will never retire. Dampare, I implore you to address your officers. One spoiled maize can spoil the rest. Currently, many policemen are corrupt. This isn’t about hatred,” he stated.

