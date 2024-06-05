Your officers disrespect me; advise them — Don Little tells IGP

Ghanaian actor Stephen Atangah, popularly known as Don Little, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to address rude and disrespectful behavior by some police officers in Ghana.

In a video appeal to the IGP posted on One Ghana TV's YouTube channel, Don Little recounted an experience he had with a police officer who remarked that if not for the ineffectiveness of the laws, he wouldn't be driving.

“Am I a monkey or a hunchback? We are all human and should respect one another," said the aggrieved actor.

Don Little went on to implore the IGP to speak to his officers about conducting themselves with more respect and courtesy when interacting with the public.

“Abroad, policemen are very respectful, but here in Ghana, their attitude is quite terrible and needs improvement," he asserted.

The actor also expressed concerns about corruption within the police service.

“Currently, many policemen are corrupt. This isn't about hatred," he remarked.

His message to the IGP further read: "We cooperate with you, so when you stop someone, please speak to them politely. Some officers act as if they will never retire. Dampare, I implore you to address your officers. One spoiled maize can spoil the rest."