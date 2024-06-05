ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Your officers disrespect me; advise them — Don Little tells IGP

General News Your officers disrespect me; advise them — Don Little tells IGP
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian actor Stephen Atangah, popularly known as Don Little, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to address rude and disrespectful behavior by some police officers in Ghana.

In a video appeal to the IGP posted on One Ghana TV's YouTube channel, Don Little recounted an experience he had with a police officer who remarked that if not for the ineffectiveness of the laws, he wouldn't be driving.

“Am I a monkey or a hunchback? We are all human and should respect one another," said the aggrieved actor.

Don Little went on to implore the IGP to speak to his officers about conducting themselves with more respect and courtesy when interacting with the public.

“Abroad, policemen are very respectful, but here in Ghana, their attitude is quite terrible and needs improvement," he asserted.

The actor also expressed concerns about corruption within the police service.

“Currently, many policemen are corrupt. This isn't about hatred," he remarked.

His message to the IGP further read: "We cooperate with you, so when you stop someone, please speak to them politely. Some officers act as if they will never retire. Dampare, I implore you to address your officers. One spoiled maize can spoil the rest."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

19 minutes ago

Bawumia is believable and reliable; chiefs trust him — Ahiagbah Bawumia is believable and reliable; chiefs trust him — Ahiagbah

31 minutes ago

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s NDC parlimentary candidacy for Amenfi Central ‘on hold’ unti...

55 minutes ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

1 hour ago

NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' legacy, contributions NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' le...

2 hours ago

Professor Yarhands Dissou Arthur Continue to standing up against EC's bias and manipulation - Lecturer urges NDC

2 hours ago

Stop recklessly scaring off investors, sabotaging Ghana's economy through falsehood – Majority slams Minority Stop recklessly scaring off investors, sabotaging Ghana's economy through falseh...

3 hours ago

Accra residents experience outages four times a week – IEA report Accra residents experience outages four times a week – IEA report

3 hours ago

Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct

3 hours ago

IMANI Ghana files new suit over security heads appointment; old suit withdrawn IMANI Ghana files new suit over security heads appointment; old suit withdrawn

Just in....
body-container-line