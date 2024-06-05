Joseph Matthew dazzles with Live Band Performance of 'Blessed'

LISTEN

Afro-Gospel powerhouse Joseph Matthew [JM] is back with a brand new video and is putting the spotlight on his incredible live band this time.

The released snippets show Joseph Matthew in his element, leading the stage with his infectious energy and exceptional vocals alongside one of Ghana’s celebrated bands, Ebusua Band.

The video features dynamic close-up shots of the band performing a live rendition of Joseph Matthew’s award-winning song ‘’Blessed’’ – accentuating their crisp playing and tight synchronicity.

Whether it’s the searing guitar riffs, the mega bass lines, or the infectious drum beats, the band perfectly complements Joseph Matthew’s vocals, creating a puissant and cohesive sound.

The video conveys a live band aesthetic, a refreshing shift from the prevalent use of electronic production in recent music.

Apart from Joseph Matthews depicting his exceptional live band skills, the Ebusua band also did marvellously well with their technical expertise and commanding stage presence.

Explaining the rationale behind the video to GhanaWeekend, Joseph Matthew was emphatic: “This is to tell the world how prepared I am to conquer with my live performances. I want to reignite the love for live instrumentation and remind fans why I am considered one of the most exciting live acts in Ghana”.

“Blessed”, released in 2023, won the ‘Best Gospel Song of the Year UK’ at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK. The live performance video of the song is scheduled to be broadcast on various TV screens in a few days.