I’m disappointed in you; you wouldn’t have acted carelessly, indifferent if it were your child — Blakk Rasta blasts LilWin

Blakk Rasta left and LilWinBlakk Rasta [left] and LilWin
LISTEN

Media personality and musician Blakk Rasta has criticized Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, following a tragic accident that resulted in the death of 3-year-old Tawiah Ampomah.

The accident, which occurred on May 25, 2024, near Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi, was a head-on collision between LilWin’s Benz and another vehicle, leading to several injuries and the unfortunate demise of the young boy.

Blakk Rasta expressed his disappointment with LilWin's actions after the accident, specifically criticizing his decision to attend a film premiere while other accident victims were still hospitalized.

He accused LilWin of failing to show proper concern and commitment to resolving the matter with the deceased child's family.

During an appearance on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta stated, “LilWin departed from the hospital and proceeded to his film premiere. Did he ascertain whether the boy was alive or not? According to the report, just a few hours after reaching the hospital, the boy passed away. Had it been LilWin’s child, I believe he would have postponed the premiere, or at the very least, he wouldn’t have attended."

He continued, “He showed no concern for the three-year-old. Subsequently, he attended church to give thanks for his own life. What about the boy’s life? Was he aware that the boy had passed when he went to church? Indeed, he was. Had it been LilWin’s child, would he have acted so carelessly and indifferent? I am disappointed.”

LilWin was taken into custody on Monday, June 3, 2024 by the police after he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He was later released on GH¢50,000 bail with the hearing postponed to June 27, 2024.

