Entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah [left] and LilWin

Entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has advised popular Kumawood actor LilWin to dismiss his current management team and replace them with professionals to better protect and enhance his brand.

Yeboah highlighted a common issue in the Ghanaian entertainment industry where creatives often hire individuals based on personal relationships rather than professional expertise.

This practice, she argued, leads to emotionally driven decisions and lack of crisis management skills.

“The reason why most of our artists are poorly managed is because, most of the time, their management team consists of people who like them and follow them. They do not invest in professionals to do the right thing. And that is why they get stressed when controversies arise. Then they get angry and accuse the media of being unprofessional when things don’t go their way. Instead of hiring professionals, they hire people they know. And most of the time, these people will speak out of emotions because they love you. They don’t think properly…they lack home sense and book knowledge,” she stated.

Her comments follow a tragic accident involving LilWin, which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy in May.

The initial reaction from his Public Relations Officer (PRO), Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, was widely criticized for being insensitive and unprofessional.

The press release failed to promptly acknowledge the child’s death and instead focused on requesting prayers for LilWin and his manager.

During a panel discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, MC Yaa Yeboah accused the PRO of unprofessional behavior, noting his defensive stance on social media and his shifting of blame to the child’s father.

“An accident occurred, and his PRO, in one of the releases, didn’t even acknowledge the child’s death until paragraph 4. He even concluded the statement by asking us to pray for LilWin and his manager. What kind of disrespect is that? He later blamed the child’s father for placing the son in the front seat.

“The least he could have done was acknowledge the child’s death and offer condolences to the family. But he continues on social media saying things like we shouldn’t blame LilWin and how such comments are distasteful and so on,” she told MzGee, the host of the show.

Yeboah added that the PRO’s actions were damaging LilWin’s reputation and suggested that communicating in Twi would be preferable if convenient.

“No one is cautioning him; he keeps going on, thinking he is making sense. The things he is saying in the name of LilWin are actually damaging to the actor’s reputation. And we are making excuses like ‘He can’t speak English.’ Who allowed him to be a PRO if he can’t speak English? He should speak Twi. I know LilWin himself is wise; he has 5 kids, and he understands what it means to lose a child. He will never allow that guy to write and say those things,” she said.

MC Yaa Yeboah further urged LilWin to replace his entire team and hire professionals to effectively manage his career and help him achieve his full potential.

“To LilWin, when you recover, replace your entire team and hire professionals who will manage you well and help you reach your full potential,” she opined.