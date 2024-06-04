It’s normal to encounter harsh realities but always know it shall pass — Sarkodie advises

Ghanaian hip-hop star Sarkodie is advising his fans to remain optimistic even when facing difficult situations.

The BET-winning rapper says tough times are a normal part of life but they will eventually pass.

In a post on his X page on Tuesday, June 4, the multiple award-winning rapper offered words of encouragement to his over six million followers as they navigate challenges in their personal and professional lives.

"It's normal to get hit by some harsh realities but always know it shall pass," wrote Sarkodie, adding “Keep the positive vibration you will be fine trust me."

The ‘Advice’ hitmaker is no stranger to adversity, having clawed his way up from humble beginnings in Tema, Ghana to become one of the country's most prominent music ambassadors worldwide.

Through his rise to stardom, Sarkodie has revealed in several interviews and sings that he endured countless rejections, setbacks and hardships common to many aspiring artists.

However, according to the Africa’s most-decorated rapper, his perseverance and optimism have allowed him to overcome the obstacles in his path.