Renowned Ghanaian actress Portia Asare Akua Boateng has expressed concern over the current state of the Ghanaian movie industry.

She has described it as an easy-going field that many are entering without much difficulty.

During an interview on Oyerepa TV's Cinefie Showbiz, the actress emphasized that breaking into the movie industry was challenging when she first started her acting career.

According to her, producers, actors, and actresses encountered numerous obstacles, requiring significant investments of both money and time.

“Today I think the movie industry has become very cheap. Everyone is doing movies. Back then, it was a big deal.

“We invested a lot of time, money, and resources to become who we are today. In fact, we have suffered a lot to reach where we are today,” Portia Asare stated.

She lamented the current state of the industry, noting that it has become so accessible that anyone, regardless of their knowledge or experience, can venture into it.

“In recent times, the movie industry is more or less like a backyard playing field where everyone can wake up and play with no restrictions,” she added.