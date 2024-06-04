Multi-talented Ghanaian singer TiYA, born Comfort Annor, has opened up about her motivations for pursuing a career in music.

During an interview on Oyerepa Entertainment Review, TiYA revealed that her primary goal is to showcase her God-given talent rather than seeking financial gain.

TiYA, who began her musical journey from her childhood, emphasized that while she does earn some income from her music, her main focus is on her passion for the craft and her desire to share her talent with the world.

"I’m not doing music because of money; I’m only exhibiting my God-gifted talent. If I acquire money, that’s fine, but currently, I’m releasing the music passion in me,” TiYA explained.

The “I Still Love You” singer expressed that music is an integral part of her daily life and she is always excited to follow her heart's desire.

The Afropop musician disclosed that she is working on a new project, assuring her fans to expect something great soon.