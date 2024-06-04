ModernGhana logo
Tue, 04 Jun 2024

'Anybody wey do me bad go collect this year' — Davido warn fans

  Tue, 04 Jun 2024
Davido 
Nigerian music star, Davido, has issued a stern warning to those who constantly criticise him on social media.

The ‘Over Dem’ crooner declared that he would no longer tolerate negative treatment and vowed to retaliate against any such behaviour.

Taking to his X platform, Davido wrote, “Anybody wey do me bad go collect this year one by one just Dey watch … e don start already.”

His message suggests that he plans to address any bad treatment directly, and has already begun doing so.

This warning comes as Davido continues to maintain his prominence in the music industry, emphasising that he will stand up against online negativity and defend himself more assertively this year.

His fans and followers are now on alert as the artiste signals a zero-tolerance approach to disrespect and bad treatment on social media.

