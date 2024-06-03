ModernGhana logo
Diana Asamoah arrests another pastor for stealing, blowing GH¢30,000 on sports betting

  Mon, 03 Jun 2024
Diana Asamoah
MON, 03 JUN 2024
Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has disclosed the arrest of another junior pastor for allegedly stealing over GH₵30,000 from her bank account to fund his sports betting activities.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a similar case last month involving her assistant pastor, who was accused of stealing GH₵4,000 from her mobile wallet.

Speaking during her evangelism programme on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah recounted the discovery of the theft during a routine bank transaction.

She identified the suspect as an associate pastor referred to as Apostle, who had accessed her bank account and used the funds for betting and lavish online purchases, including shopping on Amazon.

“Because the money was not his, he was placing bets in the thousands,” Diana Asamoah explained. She further detailed that a thorough investigation revealed digital expenditures totaling GH₵31,000 on betting, Amazon, and other online transactions. “He was on a spending spree because he hadn’t earned the money,” she added.

She described the earlier offender as someone who “translates my sermons into English and reads the Bible for me. He speaks in tongues and sometimes leads in my absence. He has begged for forgiveness before, and I have pardoned him.”

