King Promise reacts after missing ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award

Musician King Promise has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout the year, especially during his nomination for the Artiste of the Year category at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Despite not winning the coveted Artiste of the Year award, King Promise remains optimistic and appreciative of the overwhelming support from his fans.

He encouraged them to continue supporting Ghanaian music, emphasising the collective effort of all artistes to put Ghana on the global map.

“Love my Ghanaians, bro, everything!!! I’m thankful we’re here!!! Let’s go. It’s Ghana to the world, not just KP to the world. I love my fans,” King Promise wrote on X in response to a fan who was surprised his colleague, Stonebwoy, was declared Artiste of the Year.

He added, “You guys made this my best year yet, and nothing could change that!!! Stars no yɛ baako baako five.”

King Promise, known for his hit song ‘Terminator’, was widely predicted by celebrities and entertainment pundits to win the Artiste of the Year.

Despite missing out on the ultimate prize at the award ceremony held at the Grand Arena on Saturday night, he managed to win three other awards during the event, solidifying his status as one of Ghana’s top music talents.