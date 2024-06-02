Triumphant night for Stonebwoy at TGMA: Full List of Winners

Stonebwoy

Last night, the annual TGMA (Telecel Ghana Music Awards) celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, with an evening marked by standout performances, emotional speeches, and jubilant wins. Stonebwoy emerged as the star of the night, dominating multiple categories and taking home the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

Key highlights and winners of night:

Gospel Song of the Year: The award for Gospel Song of the Year was clinched by Nacee with his soul-stirring track "Aseda." Nacee also bagged the Gospel Artiste of the Year, underlining his influence in the gospel music scene.

Vocal Performances:

Kofi Karikari's exceptional vocal prowess earned him the Best Male Vocal Performance, while Queendalyn Yurglee won the Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year, further establishing her as a powerful voice in the industry.

Hiplife and Hiphop: King Paluta's collaboration with Kuami Eugene on "Yahiti Remix" won Best Hiplife Song of the Year, and Sarkodie took home the Best Hiphop Song of the Year with "Otan."

Collaborations:

The Collaboration of the Year went to Kidi featuring Stonebwoy for "Likor." The International Collaboration of the Year was awarded to Stonebwoy and Angélique Kidjo for their hit "Manodzi," a track that also won Songwriter of the Year and Record of the Year.

Afropop and Afrobeat:

King Promise's "Terminator" was a double winner, taking home both the Best Afropop Song of the Year and the Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year. Olive Theboy's "Good Sin" won Best Afrobeat Song of the Year.

Reggae/Dancehall:

Kofi Kinaata's "Effia Kuma Love" won Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, while Stonebwoy continued his winning streak by being named Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

Best Music Video: Kuami Eugene, featuring Rotimi, won Best Music Video of the Year for their visually captivating "Cryptocurrency."

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Legendary musician Amakye Dede was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his immense contribution to Ghanaian music.

Producer and Engineering Awards:

M.O.G Beatz was recognized as Producer of the Year, while Mix Master Garzy took home the Audio Engineer of the Year award for his outstanding technical skills.

Artistes and Performances:

King Promise was crowned Best Afropop/Afrobeat Artiste of the Year, and Kuami Eugene was named Best Highlife Artiste of the Year. Amerado's "Kweku Ananse" won Highlife Song of the Year. The Best Rap Performance went to Strongman for "Dear God," and Black Sherif was awarded Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year.

Albums and New Artistes:

Stonebwoy's "5th Dimension" won Album/EP of the Year, solidifying his dominance this year. King Paluta was celebrated as the Best New Artiste of the Year.

Music for Good:

Eugene Zuta's efforts in using music for social change were recognized with the Music For Good award.

The night was a significant milestone for many artists, particularly Stonebwoy, whose multiple wins underscored his exceptional year in music. The TGMA continues to be a crucial platform for recognizing and celebrating the vibrant and diverse music scene in Ghana.