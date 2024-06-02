Stonebwoy crowned Artiste of the Year at 2024 TGMA

LISTEN

Celebrated reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy has been crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held on June 1.

This prestigious accolade recognizes Stonebwoy’s exceptional contributions to the music industry, solidifying his status as a leading figure in Ghanaian music.

Stonebwoy faced stiff competition from five other prominent artists—Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, and Sarkodie—yet emerged victorious.

His triumph didn’t end there; he also took home five additional awards: Best International Collaboration, Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist, Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Dancehall Artiste.

The evening was a significant milestone for Stonebwoy, who was surrounded by friends and family, including his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla. On stage, he expressed heartfelt gratitude. “I just want to say thanks to the Most High God. Thank you mama wherever you are, thank you for showering your blessings upon your son. I wrote a long speech but I am lost for words,” said the overwhelmed musician.

Stonebwoy also took the opportunity to commend his fellow nominees for their impressive performances and to thank his fans for their unwavering support.