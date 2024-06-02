‘I have sadly had to pull out of performing at the TGMAs’ — Amarae announces

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Amarae has announced that she has regretfully pulled out of her scheduled performance at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) due to unfulfilled technical requirements and a lack of communication from event organizers.

In a social media post on Saturday, June 1, Amarae revealed that she flew 12 hours with a 10-person team comprising her audio technicians, visual and tour managers from Barcelona to Ghana to perform at the TGMAs.

She had even rescheduled her performance date at Spain's Primavera Festival from June 1st to May 30th to have time for Ghana’s music biggest night.

However, upon arriving in Ghana and attending rehearsals last night, Amarae says the TGMAs' production manager informed her engineers that her technical rider request, which was submitted in April, was not fulfilled.

She further revealed that the production manager even told them rehearsals were also running three hours behind schedule.

Frustrated by the situation, Amarae and her team unsuccessfully tried reaching out to the production manager on calls and messages today to get clarity on if her technical needs would be met.

In her words, "As a result, I have sadly had to pull out of performing at the TGMAs."

The artist, who is a three-time TGMA nominee this year, expressed her disappointment, saying "For 3 years now, I have tried so hard to perform at the Ghana Music Awards. Their CEO and my Management have worked hard to make it happen and finally we were able to align this year - only for my team to be completely ignored and frustrated by their production manager."

Amarae estimates that close to $30,000 was spent on flights, costumes, crew salaries, accommodation and other expenses in preparation for the high-profile performance.