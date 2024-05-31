Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke

Socialite, Moesha Bodoung is recovering from her stroke.

She has been going through the necessary steps toward recovery as she is currently undergoing physiotherapy and speech therapy as part of her rehabilitation process.

Moesha's brother, Ebito Bodoung disclosed this to Onua TV.

“She is doing well, we go for the physio and speech therapy sessions every day and she is improving. At this moment, she just needs our love and support,” he stated.

The update on her health comes two months after popular actress Khareemah Aguiar called out Moesha Boduong’s brother for not providing updates to the public after receiving donations through a GoFundMe campaign for the socialite’s health issues.

The call for transparency comes after Ebito Bodoung announced in January that his sister had suffered a stroke and required financial assistance.

Ebito set up a GoFundMe account on January 22, 2024, detailing Moesha’s condition and requesting support to cover her medical expenses.