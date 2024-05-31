ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 31 May 2024 Industry News

Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britain’s Got Talent finals

  Fri, 31 May 2024
Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britains Got Talent finals
LISTEN

Ghana's dance duo, Afronitaaa and Abigail, have successfully advanced to the finals of the 2024 edition of Britain’s Got Talent.

Their electrifying semi-final performance left both the audience and judges in awe, securing their spot in the much-anticipated final showdown.

The pair stunned the crowd with a medley of popular hits, including Fuse ODG's “Azonto,” Beyoncé's “Run The World,” and Toofan's “Gweta.”

Their energetic dance moves and impressive versatility highlighted their cultural pride, captivating everyone in the theatre.

Simon Cowell, one of the show’s esteemed judges, was visibly impressed by their performance. “What is happening behind me is more important than what I say,” he remarked, praising the duo’s eclectic and mesmerizing display.

This sentiment was mirrored by the audience, who rewarded Afronitaaa and Abigail with a standing ovation, cheering and applauding even during the judges’ evaluations.

The overwhelming support underscored the impact of their performance.

The official Instagram page of Britain’s Got Talent confirmed their success with a celebratory post: “Your votes have sent Abigail & Afronitaaa straight through to Sunday's FINAL! Congratulations! #BGT.”

This announcement has generated tremendous excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating their final performance.

With their remarkable talent and captivating stage presence, Afronitaaa and Abigail have become fan favorites, and all eyes will be on them as they prepare for the grand finale.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke

1 hour ago

Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britains Got Talent finals Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britain’s Got Talent finals

2 hours ago

Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap dealers Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap...

2 hours ago

Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health D...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need constitutional review to reduce the power of the President – Bawumia

4 hours ago

With more than 55 percent of votes in Wednesday's general election counted, the ANC was leading but with a score of 42 percent -- well below the 57 percent it won in 2019. By Michele SPATARI AFP South African parties jostle to set terms of coalition talks

4 hours ago

Mason jailed for abduction, defilement Mason jailed for abduction, defilement

4 hours ago

Education Ministry announces reduction in SHS subjects Education Ministry announces reduction in SHS subjects

4 hours ago

182 new lawyers called to Bar 182 new lawyers called to Bar

6 hours ago

Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing GHC46,700 from girlfriend Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing GHC46,700 from girlfriend

Just in....
body-container-line