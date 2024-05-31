Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britain’s Got Talent finals

LISTEN

Ghana's dance duo, Afronitaaa and Abigail, have successfully advanced to the finals of the 2024 edition of Britain’s Got Talent.

Their electrifying semi-final performance left both the audience and judges in awe, securing their spot in the much-anticipated final showdown.

The pair stunned the crowd with a medley of popular hits, including Fuse ODG's “Azonto,” Beyoncé's “Run The World,” and Toofan's “Gweta.”

Their energetic dance moves and impressive versatility highlighted their cultural pride, captivating everyone in the theatre.

Simon Cowell, one of the show’s esteemed judges, was visibly impressed by their performance. “What is happening behind me is more important than what I say,” he remarked, praising the duo’s eclectic and mesmerizing display.

This sentiment was mirrored by the audience, who rewarded Afronitaaa and Abigail with a standing ovation, cheering and applauding even during the judges’ evaluations.

The overwhelming support underscored the impact of their performance.

The official Instagram page of Britain’s Got Talent confirmed their success with a celebratory post: “Your votes have sent Abigail & Afronitaaa straight through to Sunday's FINAL! Congratulations! #BGT.”

This announcement has generated tremendous excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating their final performance.

With their remarkable talent and captivating stage presence, Afronitaaa and Abigail have become fan favorites, and all eyes will be on them as they prepare for the grand finale.