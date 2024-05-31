ModernGhana logo
Christians are too judgemental; I no longer feel comfortable in church — Ahuofe Patri

General News Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri
Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known widely as Ahuofe Patri, says she no longer feels comfortable attending church due to the judgmental nature of some Christians.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy Prime’s Prime Morning Show, Ahuofe Patri opened up about her experiences with judgmentalism in churches.

She said people's comments about her appearance made church an unpleasant experience.

"When people know you and you go to church, you know how people are, it’s a little too much for me," she said.

“It has happened to me twice where people have commented about what I was wearing,” added the actress.

Ahuofe Patri felt the comments were inappropriate and detracted from the true purpose of attending church - to worship God.

“I felt they could have gone about it differently. I also felt we lost sight of the reason why I’m here to worship God. Maybe welcome me first," she noted.

The actress believes Christians focus too much on outward appearances and forget to show compassion.

