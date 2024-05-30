ModernGhana logo
I want generous man to worship me- Ahuofe Patri

  Thu, 30 May 2024
Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has disclosed her desire for a romantic man who will treat her with utmost reverence and care.

In an interview with Joy Prime on Wednesday, she elaborated on her ideal man and the qualities she seeks in a relationship.

“(I want) someone who is going to worship me as if I’m the best thing ever to happen to him,” she stated, emphasizing her preference for a partner who holds her in high regard.

Ahuofe Patri attributed her expectations to her upbringing as an only child, which she believes has shaped her desire to be pampered and taken care of by those she loves. “I’m my mother’s only child. I like to be pampered,” she explained.

Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of financial stability and generosity in her prospective partner. “One cannot do all of that without being in good financial standing and also generous. Thus, one must have a good financial standing,” she added.

