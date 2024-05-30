ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nana Aba Anamoah is transforming people’s lives; she deserves recognition, not trend for ‘bad news — Nana Romeo

Celebrity Nana Aba Anamoah is transforming peoples lives; she deserves recognition, not trend for bad news —Nana Romeo
THU, 30 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Media personality Nana Romeo has praised his colleague Nana Aba Anamoah for her remarkable kindness and tireless efforts to improve the lives of vulnerable individuals in society.

Despite her contributions, Nana Aba does not receive the public recognition she deserves, he noted.

Romeo pointed out that negative news about Nana Aba would likely trend on social media, attracting heavy criticism, while her positive actions often go unnoticed.

He encouraged the public to appreciate celebrities when they engage in positive initiatives and refrain from spreading negative news that can harm reputations.

He shared specific examples of Nana Aba’s kindness, highlighting her role in transforming lives.

One notable instance was when she helped a former colleague secure a job at GhOne TV.

“Nana Aba is someone who has helped many to succeed. A former colleague from a radio station in Obuasi was assisted by Nana Aba in securing a job at GhOne TV.

“Yet, in Ghana, when someone does something good, it often goes unnoticed, but negative news will quickly become widespread,” Romeo said on Accra FM.

Additionally, she has assisted a hawker in finding employment at Kasapa FM and supported a coconut seller in getting an education at IPMC.

“We should avoid focusing on negative stories about public figures while ignoring their positive deeds. Nana Aba also helped a hawker find employment at Kasapa FM and supported a coconut seller in getting an education at IPMC,” he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Leaked tape: My goodness! Godfred Dames behaviour makes me sick; who in his right conscience can defend this —Kwesi Pratt Leaked tape: My goodness! Godfred Dame’s behaviour makes me sick; who in his rig...

2 hours ago

'I don't mind going to jail in Nsawam or anywhere' — Martin Amidu refuses to apologize, calls for public hearing to expose Speaker Bagbin 'I don't mind going to jail in Nsawam or anywhere' — Martin Amidu refuses to apo...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian artiste and entrepreneur, D-Black Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has the lowest economy I’ve ever witnessed; cedi keeps deprec...

2 hours ago

LilWin accident: I knew the car was an out-of-control, speed demon;I told him it could kill —Previous owner LilWin accident: I knew the car was an ‘out-of-control, speed demon;’I told him ...

2 hours ago

Ahiagbah Election 2024: Voltarians will vote based on vision, not sentiment — Ahiagbah to...

2 hours ago

Kwabere East: Suspected ritualist amputates hand of a corpse at Dumanfo Kwabere East: Suspected ritualist amputates hand of a corpse at Dumanfo

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP. Election 2024: Bawumia will establish free zones, create more jobs; Mahama has n...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Allegations against Godfred Dame deeply concerning, must be thoroughly investigated – Ato Forson Ambulance case: Allegations against Godfred Dame deeply concerning, must be thor...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Ambulance purchase trial: Ato Forson petitions CJ for live broadcast of subseque...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Allow the public to witness my trial firsthand — Ato Forson request live broadcast Ambulance case: Allow the public to witness my trial firsthand — Ato Forson requ...

Just in....
body-container-line