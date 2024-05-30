Media personality Nana Romeo has praised his colleague Nana Aba Anamoah for her remarkable kindness and tireless efforts to improve the lives of vulnerable individuals in society.

Despite her contributions, Nana Aba does not receive the public recognition she deserves, he noted.

Romeo pointed out that negative news about Nana Aba would likely trend on social media, attracting heavy criticism, while her positive actions often go unnoticed.

He encouraged the public to appreciate celebrities when they engage in positive initiatives and refrain from spreading negative news that can harm reputations.

He shared specific examples of Nana Aba’s kindness, highlighting her role in transforming lives.

One notable instance was when she helped a former colleague secure a job at GhOne TV.

“Nana Aba is someone who has helped many to succeed. A former colleague from a radio station in Obuasi was assisted by Nana Aba in securing a job at GhOne TV.

“Yet, in Ghana, when someone does something good, it often goes unnoticed, but negative news will quickly become widespread,” Romeo said on Accra FM.

Additionally, she has assisted a hawker in finding employment at Kasapa FM and supported a coconut seller in getting an education at IPMC.

“We should avoid focusing on negative stories about public figures while ignoring their positive deeds. Nana Aba also helped a hawker find employment at Kasapa FM and supported a coconut seller in getting an education at IPMC,” he added.