I want a husband who will worship me — Ahuofe Patri

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has divulged the type of husband she is looking for.

According to the actress, she yearns for a partner who will adore and worship her unconditionally.

Speaking during an interview on Accra-based Joy Prime's Prime Morning show, Ahuofe Patri stated that she wants "someone who will worship me like I’m the best thing ever to happen to him."

She further explained "I’m my mom’s only child, and I’m really overpampered, so he has to worship me."

The actress further compared her ideal partner's devotion to her to the songs of praise and worship often sung in churches during offering sessions.

"If you attend a church, don’t you sing songs of praise for offering sessions? So you can do all of that if you’re not in good financial standing,” she said.

The actress who gained prominence in the popular comedy series ‘Boys Kasa’ was rumoured to be in a relationship with her co-actor Kalybos until the latter got married last year.