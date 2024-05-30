Fella Makafui and I can’t comeback - Medikal

Rapper Medikal has stated that there is no possibility of reconciling with his estranged wife, Fella Makafui.

In an interview with veteran comedian Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), Medikal emphasized his commitment to maintaining a positive environment for their child, Island Frimpong.

“We coming back together as a couple? That’s never going to happen. I can assure you that, 100%,” Medikal stated unequivocally.

He added that despite their separation, he holds no ill will towards Fella Makafui and does not place blame on either side for their split. “I’m not carrying any bad blood or something bad against her. I’m not blaming her and I’m not to be blamed as well.”

Medikal was big on co-parenting and ensuring a bright and happy future for their child. “But we have a child together and I just want us to give the child a very bright and happy future,” he said.

Addressing public rumours, he clarified that his ex-partner, Sister Derby’s appearance at his London show was purely professional.

He assured that there was nothing more to their interaction than a professional collaboration.

Medikal's statements have put to rest any speculation about a potential reunion with Fella Makafui, instead focusing on a cooperative and amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter.