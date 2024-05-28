ModernGhana logo
King Paluta steals the night at Amakye Dede’s celebration in London

King Paluta delivered a magnificent performance at Amakye Dede’s celebration inside the Dominion Center in London, United Kingdom.

The event, held on Sunday, May 26, 2024, attracted over 2,000 music enthusiasts and has been recorded as one of the most sold-out shows in history.

One of the unforgettable moments of the night was the impeccable and outstanding performance by King Paluta, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker.

King Paluta marked another milestone in his music career, leaving a lasting impression on the audience with a stunning performance. The nominee for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA25) and Ghana Music Awards USA performed back-to-back hits, making the night truly memorable.

There is no doubt that King Paluta’s ‘Aseda’ is currently the biggest song in Ghana and the most popular Ghanaian song in the United Kingdom.

With his consistent and remarkable performances, King Paluta is widely regarded by industry players and music lovers as the best new artist. He is expected to shine at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA25), set to take place on June 1, 2024, at the Grand Arena.

