Adiza Issaka to attempt GWR for largest skirt

  Tue, 28 May 2024
General News
TUE, 28 MAY 2024
Stephilar Adiza Issaka Nwaala

An alumna of BlueCrest College, Stephilar Adiza Issaka Nwaala, has been approved to attempt the ambitious Guinness World Record for the largest skirt.

The record attempt is scheduled to occur from May 31 to June 4, 2024, between 9am and 6pm, at BlueCrest College.

In an interview with NEWSONE, Adiza Issaka expressed her lifelong passion for sewing and designing, stating, “I have devoted myself to bringing this extraordinary project to fruition.

“I am undertaking this ambitious venture to establish a new Guinness World Record for creating the largest skirt ever made in African and global history,” she added.

Adiza clarified that the attempt’s success would not be determined by speed but by the skirt’s size, emphasising that quality is paramount.

“My goal in sewing the world’s largest skirt is driven by my dedication to making a tangible impact on the lives of those in need.

“Through the power of creativity and community, I aim to raise awareness about the significance of providing clothing for the less fortunate, inspire fellow young individuals to pursue their passions courageously, and push myself beyond my limits,” she remarked.

She further stated that her record-setting endeavour aims to promote generosity and solicit donations to support her cause of clothing the underprivileged.

She emphasised, “Each stitch symbolises progress towards warmth, dignity, and hope for those enduring adversity.

“Join me, Ghana, in this thrilling pursuit as we sew our way to greatness and establish a legacy that will endure for generations. Let’s demonstrate the transformative power of sewing to the world.”

Adiza Issaka served as the SRC Women’s Commissioner for 2020/2021 and was recognised as the best outgoing student in the fashion department at BlueCrest in 2022.

Additionally, she received the Most Progressive Student award at the 2019 end-of-semester fashion showcase and secured third place out of 35 participants in Franken Style, a sustainable fashion event, among other accolades.

-DGN online

