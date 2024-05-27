ModernGhana logo
Funny Face finds happiness again, shares video with new lover


Self-acclaimed Children’s President, Funny Face, is back in the spotlight, this time with a new twist in his personal life. The comic actor, who has been open about his recent struggles with mental health, appears to have found joy once again, sharing his happiness with his fans on social media.

In a recent video post, Funny Face, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, is seen cuddling a mysterious lady. The couple’s affectionate display has captivated viewers, with the two even hinting at the possibility of having a baby together. The video, which quickly went viral, shows Funny Face’s trademark exuberance, suggesting that the beloved comedian is returning to his bubbly, charismatic self.

Fans and followers have reacted enthusiastically to this new development. Many have expressed their support and happiness for Funny Face, who has had a tumultuous past year battling mental health issues. The positive reactions on social media indicate that many are thrilled to see him in a better place.

However, not all responses have been entirely supportive. Some followers have urged caution, reminding Funny Face of the potential impact that personal relationships can have on his mental health. This advice stems from his history, where sour relationships have previously exacerbated his struggles.

Despite the mixed reactions, it is clear that Funny Face’s latest update has rekindled interest in his personal journey, with fans eager to see what the future holds for the comic star and his new partner.

For now, the identity of the mystery lady remains undisclosed, adding an element of intrigue to the unfolding story.

