ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 27 May 2024 Industry News

Bloggers mourn demise of John Claude in tragic accident with musicians

Bloggers mourn demise of John Claude in tragic accident with musicians
LISTEN

The Ghana Bloggers Association has extended its deepest condolences following the untimely death of John "Claude" Tamakloe.

A revered figure in the blogging and public relations (PR) sectors, John Claude's life was tragically cut short in an accident with two Musicians KK Fosu and Bless (KayBlez) on the Accra-Cape Coast road.

John Claude was more than just a beloved member of the blogging community; he was a stalwart in the PR sector, whose contributions significantly shaped the landscape of Ghana's entertainment industry. Known for his vibrant spirit and unwavering dedication, he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire many.

In its heartfelt message, the Ghana Bloggers Association expressed profound sorrow and sympathy for John Claude’s family, friends, and colleagues. "We are deeply saddened by his untimely passing. His vibrant spirit and dedication have left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," the statement read.

The association also extended its thoughts and prayers to the Beenie Words team, who worked closely with John Claude, as well as the injured musicians K.K. Fosu and KayBlez, who were affected by the same tragic accident.

John Claude Tamakloe’s passing is a significant loss to the Ghanaian entertainment industry, where his influence was deeply felt. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Adorye Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Ad...

1 hour ago

Cedi fall: Whore you crying to? – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming speculation, borrowing Cedi fall: "Who’re you crying to?" – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming ...

1 hour ago

Reduce exchange rate to GH10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn govt Reduce exchange rate to GH¢10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn gov...

2 hours ago

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Governor Addison replies Mahama on Gold-for-Oil allegation; insists policy is no...

2 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt mocks EC official for praying over machines Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt ‘mocks’ EC official for praying over ma...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elections; the security won't allow anyone to misbehave —Interior Minister 2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elec...

3 hours ago

Bawumia Bawumia's GHc30 billion expenditure cut promise is an insult to us — Osei Sampen...

3 hours ago

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Ablakwa has shown MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check — Manasseh...

3 hours ago

May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet

3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu SSNIT-Rock City Saga: Ablakwa notifies police about intended June 18 demonstrati...

Just in....
body-container-line