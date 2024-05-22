ModernGhana logo
Wed, 22 May 2024 Couples/Break-ups

Fella Makafui packs out of Medikal's home

  Wed, 22 May 2024
Fella Makafui packs out of Medikals home
The ongoing marital issue between popular Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband Medikal has taken another dramatic turn, as reports emerge that Fella has moved out of their shared home.

This was disclosed by media personality Caleb Nii Boye in a Facebook post.

“Fella has packed out of the house but manners who see her mum and accuse her of doing juju in her in-law’s house should stop it. Not cool,” he wrote, addressing rumours and accusations that have surfaced amid the couple's public separation.

Adding to the speculation, footage has circulated online showing a sizable truck parked outside the property, presumably to transport Fella’s belongings.

This move follows a series of disputes over their living arrangements during their ongoing divorce proceedings. Medikal had insisted that Fella's cousin, who had been residing with them for over two years, leave the house, exacerbating the couple’s tensions.

In a retaliatory move, Fella has involved the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate Medikal, further escalating their conflict.

Ownership of the residence has also become a contentious issue. Medikal claims he has borne the sole financial responsibility for the property but included Fella's name on the title for the benefit of their daughter.

Fella, however, disputes this assertion, citing her contributions to their household during the marriage and expressing her intention to prove her claims in court.

Amidst this ongoing strife, documents about their land and house have surfaced on social media, prompting the Nungua Stool to step in and verify the authenticity of the claims being made by both parties.

As the public and legal battles continue, the once-celebrated couple’s private issues remain under intense scrutiny, with the resolution of these disputes still uncertain.

