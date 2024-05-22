A gender activist, Abena Benewaa Fosu has called out Bice Osei Kufour, alias ‘Obour’ over his song, “Aboa Konkontiba.”

According to Abena Benewaa, the song must be banned because it promotes paedophilia.

Reacting to the song while speaking on the topic “Gender-based violence” with host Naa Ashorkor on TV3’s New Day, she said, “The song ‘Konkontiba’ by Obour should be banned. It shouldn’t be played anywhere because that song promotes pedophilia. It says in the song. “Catch them [girls] young and they shall be yours forever.

“You’re basically promoting grown men grooming little girls - you’re promoting pedophilia and anytime I hear that song play, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this song shouldn’t be played anywhere’. It’s part of pop-culture so we listen to these things, internalise them so much that they become normal to us.

“There’s another song too that goes like, ‘if you take a girl out to dinner, she automatically has to sleep with you’ and that is one way of making men feel entitled to women’s bodies. So if she says no, it means he’s going to rape her..because, you know, it’s like I’ve bought food for you so you have to give me something in return - I’m entitled to your body…”

In January 2019, Ghanaian hiplife musician M3nsa criticised Obour over this same song.

According to M3nsa, the fast-tempo hiplife jam which features Samini is disgusting.

His statement came in the wake of R. Kelly’s rape saga which ruined his career.

According to M3nsa, he knew the song was disgusting back in the day but could not speak on the matter.

“Some of us knew it wasn’t ok back then, it’s not about this era biaaa.. the song is, and has always been disgusting,” he tweeted.

He explained that the song promotes rape culture stating, “Basically about ‘catching them (girls) young before they grow up and begin to know too much.’ There’s also a line that says “I know she’s too young, but that’s how I like it ..... f**k chale.”

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), dominated the airwaves, topped charts and bagged awards including Ghana Music Awards for “Aboa Konkontiba”, one of his biggest career hits.