ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

D-Black ‘denies’ having hand in Medikal and Fella’s marriage woes

Couples/Break-ups D-Black denies having hand in Medikal and Fellas marriage woes
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Amidst allegations linking him to the ongoing drama between Fella Makafui and her ex-husband Medikal, D-Black has denied having a hand in Medikal and Fella Makafui’s marriage woes.

He has also defended himself against claims of inappropriate behavior.

Critics have slammed D-Black for socializing with Fella Makafui and sharing a smoke with her at a club, particularly during the period of her highly publicized breakup with Medikal.

The controversy stemmed from a viral video showing D-Black lighting a cigar for Fella Makafui shortly after news of her split with Medikal broke.

In reaction to the backlash on X, D-Black addressed the accusations during a question-and-answer session with his fans.

Explaining the context of the situation, D-Black clarified that the event they attended was a “cigar party” hosted at one of his clubs.

He emphasized that he had minimal contact with Fella Makafui for nearly two years prior to the event, dismissing claims of impropriety.

Regarding the specific incident of lighting Fella’s cigar, D-Black explained that he only assisted her in lighting the cigar she had purchased herself, refuting any insinuations of misconduct.

He stated, "It was a simple gesture at a social event, nothing more."

He further denied rumors of a romantic involvement with Fella Makafui.

Asserting his innocence, D-Black maintained that he has a clear conscience and has entrusted the matter to God’s judgment, expressing confidence that the truth will prevail in due time.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant

20 minutes ago

Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – DumsorMustStop organisers to Akufo-Addo Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – #DumsorM...

22 minutes ago

Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa

2 hours ago

Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority NIAleft and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC Pusiga Ghana Card registration: ‘We didn't choose the centre; IOM did’ — NIA ref...

2 hours ago

Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss

2 hours ago

Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, well continue – NIA slams NDC Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, we’ll continue – NIA slams NDC

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Presidential Staffer Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Pres...

4 hours ago

Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

4 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

4 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

Just in....
body-container-line