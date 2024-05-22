D-Black ‘denies’ having hand in Medikal and Fella’s marriage woes

Amidst allegations linking him to the ongoing drama between Fella Makafui and her ex-husband Medikal, D-Black has denied having a hand in Medikal and Fella Makafui’s marriage woes.

He has also defended himself against claims of inappropriate behavior.

Critics have slammed D-Black for socializing with Fella Makafui and sharing a smoke with her at a club, particularly during the period of her highly publicized breakup with Medikal.

The controversy stemmed from a viral video showing D-Black lighting a cigar for Fella Makafui shortly after news of her split with Medikal broke.

In reaction to the backlash on X, D-Black addressed the accusations during a question-and-answer session with his fans.

Explaining the context of the situation, D-Black clarified that the event they attended was a “cigar party” hosted at one of his clubs.

He emphasized that he had minimal contact with Fella Makafui for nearly two years prior to the event, dismissing claims of impropriety.

Regarding the specific incident of lighting Fella’s cigar, D-Black explained that he only assisted her in lighting the cigar she had purchased herself, refuting any insinuations of misconduct.

He stated, "It was a simple gesture at a social event, nothing more."

He further denied rumors of a romantic involvement with Fella Makafui.

Asserting his innocence, D-Black maintained that he has a clear conscience and has entrusted the matter to God’s judgment, expressing confidence that the truth will prevail in due time.