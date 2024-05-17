Burna Boy explains why he's yet to have children

17.05.2024 LISTEN

Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has explained the reasons for not having kids yet.

According to the 32-year-old, he is not ready to be a father yet because he can't give the kids the attention they rightfully deserve.

The 'African Giant' hitmaker stated this during a question and answer session with his fans during a recent Instagram live session with fans.

He explained that he would have children when he was fully settled. He said: “Why haven't I had kids yet? Bro, because I don't want to have kids yet.

“Have you seen my mum the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me? I know I can't give that to anyone right now with the life I'm living. So until I'm settled and I can be there for my children every day, I'm not having no kid.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 27: Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, known professionally as Burna Boy performs onstage during day one of Afro Nation Miami 2023 at LoanDepot Park on May 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

“I feel like my kids deserved better than I got. And I got both my mum and dad so you understand?”

On the allegations that he is impotent, Burna Boy said: “When I see the bants and the things people say [about me not being able to have kids], I said this is unimportant. Let's assume that it is true that I couldn't even have kids, you know that there's something called IVF? But that is not even true.”

-citinewsroom