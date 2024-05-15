ModernGhana logo
Grab the opportunity to own shares in my music — Sarkodie introduces revenue sharing avenue for fans

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known widely as Sarkodie has announced an innovative plan to share revenue from his upcoming mixtape with his fans.

In a post on X on Wednesday, May 15, Sarkodie revealed that in partnership with music blockchain platform Opulous, he will be giving away a significant percentage of earnings from "The Championship Mixtape" to supporters who participate in an upcoming airdrop on the platform.

"I've been wanting to do this for the longest because I'm blessed to have the best fan base in the world - SarkNation," Sarkodie stated.

“Thanks to Opulous for giving me the platform to give my fans the opportunity to own shares in my music. Myself and Opulous app coming together to give away a good percentage of my new mixtape #TheChampionshipMixtape to lucky fans! You guys deserve this and more for the support you've shown me over the years,” added the acclaimed rapper.

This innovative new model allows Sarkodie to financially empower his dedicated fanbase while gaining new opportunities for collaboration and connection through the Opulous platform.

Fans who hold tickets on the app, earned through activities like referrals and game features, will be able to register for an airdrop of the "The Championship" music tokens ahead of the mixtape's release on May 25.

Going forward, those who receive tokens will earn a share of streaming revenues generated from the project.

