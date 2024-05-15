ModernGhana logo
15.05.2024

Ghana’s movie industry has risen after a decline, has a bright future — Actress

15.05.2024

Ghanaian actress Mary Afriyie Forson has shared her optimism regarding the resurgence of the Ghana movie industry, asserting that it has a promising future despite previous concerns.

Speaking in an interview on OyerepaTV, Mrs. Afriyie Forson expressed her enthusiasm for the recent vibrancy of the Ghana movie industry.

Contrary to fears of stagnation or decline, she emphasized that the industry has experienced significant growth and is currently on an upward trajectory.

"The future of Ghana's movie industry is so bright. Although there were moments of decline, it has risen, and I'm happy to be a part of it," she stated.

The actress's remarks come in anticipation of the release of the highly awaited film, "The Catholic Priest: Touch Not My Anointed," scheduled to premiere on June 28, 2024.

Afriyie Forson encouraged Ghanaians to support the film upon its release, highlighting its thematic depth and compelling narrative.

"The Catholic Priest" explores complex themes surrounding religious life and romantic relationships, offering viewers a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

The film centers around the character of a man Emmanuel aspiring to become a Catholic priest, whose journey is complicated by familial expectations and romantic entanglements.

Afriyie Forson plays a role in the movie, portraying one of the central characters involved in Emmanuel's life choices and struggles.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

