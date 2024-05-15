"I am not a robot, so obviously, I have feelings, it was the heat of the period" — Medikal apologizes to media

15.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian rap sensation, Medikal, has made a triumphant return to his homeland after a historic performance at the prestigious O2 Indigo in London.

The artist, known for hits like "Too Risky," "Omo Ada," and "La Hustle," mesmerized a capacity crowd of about 2,800, solidifying his status as a global music icon.

During his return to Ghana, Medikal was warmly welcomed at Kotoka International Airport, surrounded by his enthusiastic entourage.

In a heartfelt statement to the media and bloggers present, the charismatic rapper expressed his gratitude to the press for their unwavering support throughout his career.

"I love the media because they support my work," Medikal shared, "but I am that type of person, if you come at me, I will give you a response. Maybe my response might sound or come off as disrespect, but I don't intend to disrespect anyone. I am a human being and I make mistakes. I apologize for using certain words if I did, but within that heat of the period, I was 'vexed'. I am not a robot, so obviously, I have feelings, but all the same, I want to say a shoutout to all the media houses who support me."

Reflecting on the overwhelming success of his London concert, Medikal extended his heartfelt appreciation to the devoted fans who packed the iconic venue.

The sold-out show featured a star-studded lineup, including performances by renowned artists such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Sister Derby, and more, showcasing the vibrant diversity of Ghanaian music on a global stage.

Medikal's electrifying performance at the O2 Indigo not only captivated audiences but also underscored the rising influence of African music on the international scene. As he continues to soar to greater heights.