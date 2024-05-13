ModernGhana logo
Stevie Wonder gets Ghanaian citizenship

President Nana Akufo-Addo has conferred a Ghanaian citizenship status on American musician and songwriter Stevie Wonder.

Mr. Wonder who is in Ghana with his family will hold both his American citizen and that of Ghana.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, the renowned singer, expressed delight at the honour done him.

“I guess it’s just the lineage I felt Ghana , I felt my civilisation was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning, [the best part of the rest of my life got to do God’s promised],” he stated.

