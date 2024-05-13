ModernGhana logo
Sarkodie drops ‘Championship’ Mixtape

Sarkodie drops Championship Mixtape
Ghanaian hip-hop artiste and songwriter, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has revealed that he will be releasing a mixtape for his fans on May 24.

In a post sighted on Facebook, Sarkodie stated that the release date could even be earlier than the date he has put out.

The mixtape titled 'The Championship' is expected to entertain Sarknatives who have been eagerly anticipating new music from the iconic rapper.

“Decided a few days ago to drop a mixtape for SarkNation! Everything will be happening in real time so we are in this together.

“Tape drops 24 May (could be earlier) … More info coming up.”

Sarkodie is one of the most distinguished rappers in West Africa with over 80 awards and over 150 nominations under his belt.

A hiphop act of international repute, Sarkodie is behind a consistent stream of hit songs and well-received collections.

Among his well-known songs are 'Adonai', 'Anadwo', 'You Go Kill', 'The Year Of Return' among others.

